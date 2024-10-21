Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin joined his coach Thiago Motta to preview the upcoming Champions League clash against Stuttgart.

The Bianconeri are looking to earn their third European win on the trot when they host the Bundesliga side at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday night.

After receiving his marching orders against RB Leipzig, Juve’s first-choice goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio will be serving a one-match ban. Therefore, Perin will start between the sticks tomorrow.

The 31-year-old insists his team will be up against a tough challenge in the shape of Stuttgart.

“We will only find out how far we can go in this competition. But now, our focus is on Stuttgart,” said the former Genoa man in his pre-match press conference via TuttoJuve.

“It will be a difficult match. They have the same philosophy as us and it will be an important step for our journey.”

Moreover, Perin revealed that he and his entourage are currently in talks with the Juventus management to renew his contract which will expire at the end of the season. He also hints there could be an announcement in the coming days.

“I am talking to the club about the renewal. There is a desire to continue together on both sides. In the next few days, there will be some news.”

The custodian also weighed in on the club’s new mentality following the appointment of Thiago Motta as head coach.

“We have to attack and defend as well. We also need to improve our self-knowledge, as we are trying to build something new and the coach is helping us to shorten the time it takes to implement this philosophy.”

“The secret for conceding so little is that the first defenders are the attackers. It’s a question of attitude. When everyone fights to avoid conceding, it becomes a great strength.

“I feel super protected, especially by the quality of my teammates, but not only those who play, but the whole group.”