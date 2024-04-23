Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin could be seeking a new destination this summer with his future in Turin no longer certain.

The 31-year-old first joined the Bianconeri in the summer of 2018 following Gianluigi Buffon’s initial farewell. But the iconic custodian returned to the club a year later, pushing Perin out of the picture.

After spending 18 months on loan with his original club Genoa, the Italian returned to Continassa to resume his duties as an understudy to Wojciech Szczesny.

Both goalkeepers have contracts running until 2025. But while the Pole is likely to remain at Juventus, Perin could be heading elsewhere in search of a starting berth.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the former Genoa man is now exploring his options.

His agent Alessandro Lucci will eventually hold talks with the Juventus management which could be vital for his future at the club.

The Turin-based newspaper names Roma as one of the goalkeeper’s long-time suitors. But with Mile Svilar exploding onto the scene, the capital side could drop their interest in the Italian.

Nevertheless, another two Serie A clubs could enter the fray. The first is Fiorentina who had already tried to acquire Perin last summer but to no avail.

The alternative route could lead to Monza who might have to search the market to replace Michele Di Gregorio.

The latter has emerged as one of the most sought-after goalkeepers in Italian football, and is widely tipped to join a more prestigious club in the summer, with Juventus mentioned as one of his suitors.