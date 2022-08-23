Perin gves his reaction to disappointing draw against Sampdoria

Mattia Perin was one of Juventus’ saviours in their 0-0 draw against Sampdoria last night.

He made at least two key saves, which ensured the Bianconeri could remain unbeaten at the start of the campaign.

After beating Sassuolo on Matchday One, fans had expected another win for them against La Samp.

However, that never happened, and the goalkeeper believes they must learn from the mistakes they made in the game.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“This is a draw that must help us understand what we can do better. We have not suffered anything apart from Leris’ post, we have been solid. We are intelligent guys who work a lot with the will to win. We have to understand what to do to get the three points in these matches.”

Juve FC Says

Sampdoria is one of the trickiest opponents we have in Serie A, but at this start of the season, we must be ready to win games like this.

There would be tougher matches and more hostile stadiums to visit. If we cannot secure the points against opponents like them, it becomes very difficult to achieve anything in the season.

Hopefully, when the likes of Angel di Maria, Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa are back in the squad, we will perform better.