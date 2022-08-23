Mattia Perin
Club News

Perin gves his reaction to disappointing draw against Sampdoria

August 23, 2022 - 8:30 am

Mattia Perin was one of Juventus’ saviours in their 0-0 draw against Sampdoria last night.

He made at least two key saves, which ensured the Bianconeri could remain unbeaten at the start of the campaign.

After beating Sassuolo on Matchday One, fans had expected another win for them against La Samp.

However, that never happened, and the goalkeeper believes they must learn from the mistakes they made in the game.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“This is a draw that must help us understand what we can do better. We have not suffered anything apart from Leris’ post, we have been solid. We are intelligent guys who work a lot with the will to win. We have to understand what to do to get the three points in these matches.”

Juve FC Says

Sampdoria is one of the trickiest opponents we have in Serie A, but at this start of the season, we must be ready to win games like this.

There would be tougher matches and more hostile stadiums to visit. If we cannot secure the points against opponents like them, it becomes very difficult to achieve anything in the season.

Hopefully, when the likes of Angel di Maria, Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa are back in the squad, we will perform better.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Vlahovic

Embarrassing first-half stat reveals how isolated Vlahovic was against Sampdoria

August 23, 2022
allegri

“You must never run backwards.” Allegri reacts to Juventus draw against Sampdoria

August 23, 2022
Weston McKennie

Borussia Dortmund considers signing Juventus midfielder

August 22, 2022

1 Comment

  • Avatar
    Reply martinn August 23, 2022 at 8:32 am

    tricky opponents? they are relegation fodder. the brand fanning is getting ridiculuous

    • Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.