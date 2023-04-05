Perin hails the togetherness of the Juventus team

Mattia Perin commented on Juventus’ togetherness in a tough season after their chaotic 1-1 draw against Inter Milan in the Coppa Italia semi-final last night.

Juve is battling against a 15 points deduction in the league, but they can win two cups before the campaign ends and have done well in those competitions.

The game against Inter gave them a chance to win three consecutive matches against the Nerazzurri, but it never happened.

However, Juve has been together through this tough period which is impressive and Perin says via TuttoJuve

“Does the draw mock at the end of the race? It’s part of football, we have to accept it and work to improve. We had a good defensive phase, but we could have been more aggressive, our character side was a little subdued. The desire to fight all together? We are united, we all row on the same side, this is the most beautiful thing we have discovered in difficulties.”

Juve FC Says

This has been a tough season for us as a club and our players have been required to be at their best.

More so, they have had to pull in one direction to help the club achieve its goal for the season.

The results we have achieved against Inter this term show the spirit in the camp and it will be helpful to us in this second half of the campaign.