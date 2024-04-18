Mattia Perin is slated to step in for Juventus in their upcoming matches against Cagliari and Lazio, as Wojciech Szczesny is expected to be sidelined for at least one game.

Szczesny sustained a suspected broken nose during the last game against Torino, prompting concerns among Juventus about the extent of his injury. Despite completing the match, the club opted to conduct further tests post-game.

Following a meeting with the club’s medical staff, reports from Tuttojuve indicate that Szczesny is anticipated to miss at least one match for Juventus. Given the importance of player welfare, particularly in the latter stages of the season, Juventus is unwilling to take any risks with Szczesny’s fitness.

Consequently, Szczesny will not be included in the squad for the upcoming game against Cagliari, with Perin being the preferred choice to stand in. This decision is part of Juventus’s strategy to ensure Szczesny is fully fit before returning to action, with Perin expected to fill in for the subsequent Coppa Italia match against Lazio.

Juve FC Says

At this stage of the season, we do not need to field injured players, so unless Szczesny is fit enough to play, we do not expect him to be a part of the group for the next two games.

Perin has proven to be a goalie that we can trust, so he will thrive in the games he plays.