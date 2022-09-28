Perin named among five best Serie A goalkeepers this season

Before the international break, Serie A fans witnessed seven thrilling rounds of action, which included some shocking results and interesting outcomes.

Calciomercato has now launched a new series aimed towards identifying the best five performers thus far this season in every playing position.

Naturally, Juventus won’t have too many representatives following their abysmal start. However, Mattia Perin managed to carve a place in goalkeeper’s top five list.

The former Genoa custodian has been serving for the absent Wojciech Szczesny who was only able to feature for one full match this season.

The Italian shot-stopper has proven to be more than a mere backup, and was arguably the most consistent performer amongst Max Allegri’s ranks.

The source named Spezia’s Bart Dragowski as the top goalkeeper for the opening rounds, with an average grade of 6.8/10.

Milan’s Mike Maignan landed second with a rating of 6.7, while Lecce’s Wladimiro Falcone (6.5) completed the podium.

Perin then came fourth also with a rating of 6.5, and the source praised his performances this season, mentioning his penalty save against Fiorentina’s Luka Jovic as the highlight of his campaign thus far.

Finally, Napoli goalkeeper Alex Meret completed the list with a grade of 6.4, although his future was in doubt prior to the start of the season.