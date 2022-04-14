Perin one step away from contract renewal: All the figures revealed

At the beginning of the season, most observers believed that Mattia Perin will see out of his contract at Juventus before making the switch for a new club in search for more playing time.

But as fate would have it, the goalkeeper is in line to become the first player to sign a contract extension at the club this season.

The Bianconeri have five players running on expiring contracts. Paulo Dybala’s future has already been sorted out, with the Argentine leaving the club at the end of the season. For their part, Juan Cuadrado, Federico Bernardeschi and Mattia De Sciglio are still negotiating with hierarchy.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus reached an agreement with Perin on Wednesday that would see the custodian linger in Turin until 2025.

The new contract will either be a three-year deal, or two-year deal with an option for a third.

Expectedly, the former Genoa shot-stopper will be earning less in terms of wages. Offering reduced salaries has been a common theme in all contract negotiations at Juventus this season.

So instead of earning 2.3 million euros per season (his current salary), the 29-year-old will receive 1.2 millions as net wages.

Despite his lack of playing time, Perin has embraced the Juventus atmosphere this season, becoming an important locker room figure.

Therefore, he’ll be happy to stay at the club (despite his reduced salary) and continue to fight for a regular spot against current number one Wojciech Szczesny.