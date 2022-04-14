perin
Club News

Perin one step away from contract renewal: All the figures revealed

April 14, 2022 - 2:30 pm

At the beginning of the season, most observers believed that Mattia Perin will see out of his contract at Juventus before making the switch for a new club in search for more playing time.

But as fate would have it, the goalkeeper is in line to become the first player to sign a contract extension at the club this season.

The Bianconeri have five players running on expiring contracts. Paulo Dybala’s future has already been sorted out, with the Argentine leaving the club at the end of the season. For their part, Juan Cuadrado, Federico Bernardeschi and Mattia De Sciglio are still negotiating with hierarchy.

According to Calciomercato, Juventus reached an agreement with Perin on Wednesday that would see the custodian linger in Turin until 2025.

The new contract will either be a three-year deal, or two-year deal with an option for a third.

Expectedly, the former Genoa shot-stopper will be earning less in terms of wages. Offering reduced salaries has been a common theme in all contract negotiations at Juventus this season.

So instead of earning 2.3 million euros per season (his current salary), the 29-year-old will receive 1.2 millions as net wages.

Despite his lack of playing time, Perin has embraced the Juventus atmosphere this season, becoming an important locker room figure.

Therefore, he’ll be happy to stay at the club (despite his reduced salary) and continue to fight for a regular spot against current number one Wojciech Szczesny.

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Savic

Juventus chances of signing Lazio man starting to fade

April 14, 2022

Juventus could revert to this formation for their game against Bologna

April 14, 2022
Antony

Juventus is lagging behind in the race to sign Brazilian talent

April 14, 2022

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.