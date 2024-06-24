Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin wasn’t tempted by an economically enticing offer to join Fenerbahce, as his desire is to stay at Continassa.

According to Tuttosport journalist Nicolo Schira, the Turkish giants offered to double the Italian’s wages. The 31-year-old currently earns 1.5 million euros per season.

Nevertheless, the former Genoa man hardly gave the proposal a thought, as he intends to linger in Turin for years to come.

Perin has found himself a niche at Juventus and is happy with his role at the club. He’s been acting as an understudy for Wojciech Szczesny over the past few years, and is now expected to play the mentor’s role for his younger compatriot Michele Di Gregorio.

In addition to Fenerbahce, Schira names six Serie A clubs that have already knocked on the player’s door, including Atalanta who offered him a reunion with Gian Piero Gasperini. The list also includes Fiorentina, Monza, his former club Genoa and the newly-promoted Parma and Como.

Nevertheless, Perin’s answer was the same, politely rejecting all proposals.

As the source explains, Juventus Football Director Cristiano Giuntoli has already convinced the shot-stopper to stay put.

The two parties are currently working on a new contract, as the player’s current deal will expire next year.

While Perin is hoping for a three-year contract, the management is only offering a two-year deal.

Nevertheless, the journalist expects the two sides to swiftly overcome this slender knot by possibly agreeing on a two-year contract with an option for a third season.