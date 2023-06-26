Perin responds to rumours linking him with a move away from Juventus

Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin has reaffirmed his commitment to the club, dispelling transfer rumours linking him with a move to Fenerbahce in Turkey. Despite being the second choice in Turin, Perin remains an integral part of the Bianconeri.

While Perin could seek regular playing time elsewhere, Juventus has no intentions of offloading him during this transfer window. Nonetheless, speculations regarding a potential transfer to Turkey have persisted in recent weeks.

However, it appears that Perin has no intentions of leaving the Bianconeri. A recent report from Tuttojuve analysed his social media activity to gauge his thoughts. During the period when transfer rumours were circulating, Perin posted a picture of himself donning a Juventus shirt accompanied by two heart emojis. This gesture clearly indicates his love for the club and his desire to remain in Turin.

Perin’s social media activity demonstrates his strong attachment to Juventus, emphasising his dedication to the club despite his current role as the backup goalkeeper. With his continued commitment, Perin will provide valuable support and contribute to Juventus’ ambitions as they aim for success in the upcoming season.

Juve FC Says

Perin is a crucial player for us and does well whenever he is asked to step in and play for the club.

Juve knows finding another second-choice goalie will be challenging and they are working to ensure he does not leave them this summer.