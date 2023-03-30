Perin reveals how Juventus players reacted to the 15-point deduction

Mattia Perin has opened up on how the Juventus dressing room received the news of the 15-point deduction.

The Bianconeri were punished for their use of capital gains to inflate the value of players and cook their books.

It is not a major scandal, but Juve has been punished and the players have it all to do on the pitch.

The club is reliant on them to pull through this difficult period as it looks to ensure it can end the term with a European spot.

The players would clearly have been devastated when they learnt about the deductions because it means their efforts have been belittled.

However, Perin says they resolved to keep fighting. He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“This situation has united us. On whatsapp on the day of the sentence we spoke, then also the next day in the locker room we did it telling ourselves what we should have done to face this moment. We then gave birth to those words on the field. We used this crisis to give us energy. We have always looked at the ranking with what we have done on the field. This sentence is there and we cannot pretend nothing, but as points we are second”.

Juve FC Says

Our players are experienced and professional and have shown they understand what is required of them in this campaign.

We expect them to stay focused on doing what they can and winning as many points as possible for us before this season ends.