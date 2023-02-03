Perin says Juventus are unbeatable when they play as they did against Lazio

Juventus put their miserable performance against Monza behind them to beat Lazio in the Italian Cup last night.

Juve scored a single goal through Gleison Bremer and it was enough for them to earn the win they needed.

However, the Bianconeri had to work hard and defend well against a well-drilled Lazio side to secure their place in the next round of the competition.

After the game, Mattia Perin spoke to the press and said via Calciomercato:

‘With this shirt, all competitions are primary objectives. There are more difficult periods and others in which we manage to put in solid performances like tonight. What has changed? The attitude, when we are tonight character wise we are hard to beat. When we are a little below the level of energy and attitude we struggle. I consider myself lucky because I’m lucky enough to share the dressing room with great men. We will get out of this together.’

Juve FC Says

We have one of the strongest squads in Italy and our fans deserve to be treated to special moments like the win against Lazio.

When we were on a winning run the last time, Lazio was one of the clubs we defeated and fans will hope this means we can start a new winning run, especially in the league.

We need wins more than ever after the 15 points deduction against us and we can trust these players to deliver them.