Mattia Perin says Juventus made their chances count after defeating Frosinone to reach the semi-final of the Coppa Italia.

The Bianconeri have scored ten goals in two cup games in the last few weeks and were as hungry as ever when they faced Frosinone yesterday.

Arkadiusz Milik was at his clinical best and helped the Bianconeri secure passage to the semi-final in an easy match.

However, Juve could have scored fewer goals or none at all if they did not take their chances, and we have seen that happen before.

Being clinical made the difference for Max Allegri’s men, and Perin agrees.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“In truth we are the same team and we prove it. Victories like the one in Salerno show that we are a compact group. Tonight we were good at making the opportunities happen.”

Being clinical in any game makes the difference between winning and losing. Our players understand this and showed great form on their way to defeating Frosinone.

We need them to take that into the league games and score more goals per game because that will improve their chance of winning the matches.