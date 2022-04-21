Perin sheds light on his decision to renew Juventus contract

After rising through the ranks at Genoa, Mattia Perin proved himself as one of the best Italian goalkeepers of his generation.

Therefore, when Gianluigi Buffon left Juventus for the first time in 2018, the club opted to replace him by singing the Grifone shot-stopper.

But due to injuries, a lack of playing time and Gigi’s return in 2019, Perin was sent on loan to his original Ligurian base for 18 months.

This season, the Italy international returned to Juventus with a new mindset. Despite serving as a backup for Wojciech Szczesny, the 29-year-old has been performing notably whenever given the opportunity.

On Wednesday, Perin pulled off a string of fine saves to deny Fiorentina and preserve a clean sheet in the second leg of the Coppa Italia Semi Finals.

The former Genoa man has become a key figure in the Bianconeri’s locker, and he explained why he opted to renew his contract with the club despite playing second fiddle.

“It was a perfect week for me and for the whole team. Reaching the final was our goal. We still want to finish in the top four. From tomorrow we go back to work,” said the goalkeeper in an interview with Sky Sport via ilBianconero.

“Making the choice to stay wasn’t easy, it may seem comfortable but it is was an ambitious one. Playing for Juventus, even with few appearances, is worth more than playing elsewhere on a constant basis.

“Aiming for trophies is worth more than gathering appearances without fighting to win, that’s why I chose to renew.”