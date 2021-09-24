Perin to get first Juventus start of the season against Sampdoria

Juventus will have Mattia Perin in goal for their match against Sampdoria this weekend.

The Bianconeri have had Wojciech Szczesny in goal since the start of this season and Max Allegri has trusted the Pole despite criticism for his poor performances.

Some fans have been calling for him to be dropped in favour of Perin earlier, but La Gazzetta dello Sport says Allegri wanted to give him chances to prove his worth.

He made a fine save to ensure Juve shared the spoils during their match against AC Milan and he also had to be beaten by deflected shots in their game against Spezia.

He looked a redeemed man now, but the report claims he will not be in goal against Sampdoria.

It says it is time for him to catch his breath, and he is one of several players who would be rotated by Juve.

The Bianconeri want to rest some of their key players for the weekend game because of their Champions League match against Chelsea next week.

They started their UCL campaign with a 3-0 win at Malmo, but the European champions will present a far greater challenge to them and they want to pass it.