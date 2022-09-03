Perin, Vlahovic and the most interesting stats ahead of Fiorentina-Juventus

Ahead of the big clash between Fiorentina and Juventus, the Bianconeri’s official website has provided us with some of the most interesting stats and facts related to this fixture.

In the past 15 league campaigns, this is only the third time when Juventus manage to collect three clean sheets from the opening four rounds. The two precursors were the 2009/10 season (also three out of four) and the 2014/15 campaign (four straight clean sheets).

Mattia Perin is mostly the man to thank for this impressive feat. The Italian custodian is the only goalkeeper in Serie A who has thus far managed to save all shots conceded in his first three appearances.

After joining Juventus last January, Dusan Vlahovic has so far scored 11 goals in his 19 Serie A appearances. Only three other Bianconeri stars had managed to register better stats in the three-points era. They are Cristiano Ronaldo (14), Gonzalo Higuain (14) and Paulo Dybala (12).

Since last season’s campaign, no player has managed to score more direct freekicks than Vlahovic. The Serbian has now lifted his tally to three, and is on-par with his Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi and Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini.

In their last three league outings in Florence, Juventus have failed to win, instead registering two draws and a defeat. The Bianconeri haven’t gone without a victory at the Artemio Franchi in four straight matches since 1999.