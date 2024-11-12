Juventus goalkeeper Mattia Perin insists the team has what it takes to compete with any other side, while weighing in on his duel with Michele Di Gregorio.

Since joining the Bianconeri in 2018, the custodian has been serving as an understudy for Wojciech Szczesny. His stint in Turin was interrupted by an 18-month loan spell at his original club Genoa following Gianluigi Buffon’s return to Juventus, but his situation hardly changed when he rejoined the squad in 2021.

Nevertheless, Perin has been finding more playing time this season under Thiago Motta. Even though Di Gregorio was immediately handed the starting gloves upon his arrival from Monza, the manager insists on giving his second-choice goalkeeper chances to prove his worth on a recurring basis.

The 31-year-old has thus far played thrice in Serie A, and has yet to concede a league goal. He also produced a stellar display against Stuttgart in the Champions League, albeit it wasn’t enough to prevent the Old Lady’s first defeat of the season. Therefore, Perin appreciates Motta’s rotation policy, as competition can be healthy for all players.

“In football, you play a lot of matches, so the club must have a highly competitive squad, with all the players interchangeable,” said the goalkeeper in his interview with Sky Sport Italia via IlBianconero.

“We must move towards a sport where one player gets 25 matches and another 35. Motta is already doing so. It creates a good competitive spirit that helps you improve.”

Perin also believes Juventus should be in the running for the Scudetto, while heaping praise on his teammate Manuel Locatelli who has been added to the Italy squad.

“It’s going to be a great battle for the Scudetto. Being inside the locker room and seeing how we work, I say we can compete with anyone.

“Manu and I are very good friends, we help each other in the locker room. He is playing at a very high level, so he deserved the call-up even before. I’m happy for him. Things never happen by chance.”