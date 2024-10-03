Juventus delivered a classic performance in their 3-2 victory against RB Leipzig, showcasing resilience by overcoming a one-man disadvantage to put on a world-class display.

With this stunning performance, the men in black and white reaffirmed that they are on the right track under their new manager, Thiago Motta.

Juve has now won both of their Champions League games this season, and this memorable match against Leipzig will be etched in the minds of their fans for a long time.

In Germany, they demonstrated their unwavering determination, proving that they would never give up regardless of the circumstances, and their efforts were ultimately rewarded with a hard-fought victory.

After watching their performance in that game, pundit Riccardo Cucchi said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Personality and temperament. Juventus won in Leipzig with 10 men and with a comeback. Motta is building a team. Kalulu and Fagioli were particularly decisive tonight. Vlahovic responded to his critics with a brace and Conceicao scored a gem of a goal”.

Juve FC Says

We delivered a performance that most European clubs will envy and our players deserve a lot of credit for that.

We are still very much a work in progress, but nights like that are why the club will hand Motta all the support that he needs to succeed.