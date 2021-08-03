Pessina: “Chiellini and Bonucci are both leaders, each in a different way”

After an incredible Euro 2020 campaign that ended with a great triumph, the 26 Italian players who were a part of Roberto Mancini’s squad will share an unbreakable bond for their rest of their lives.

Despite playing for rival clubs, the players came together and fought against all odds to reach the final of the tournament, and defeat their English foes on their own turf in Wembley.

For Matteo Pessina, the journey was made even more incredible due to the fact that he was initially left out from the final squad.

Nonetheless, Mancini ended up recalling the Atalanta midfielder following Lorenzo Pellegrini’s injury. The 24-year-old managed to score two goals throughout the competition.

The Orobici star spoke about that experience plus his relationship with Juve’s primary transfer target – Manuel Locatelli – in a recent interview.

“Manuel and I have known one another for a long time. We grew up together and became almost brothers. When I was out of the squad, he was more sorry than I was,” revealed Pessina to la Gazzetta dello Sport via ilBianconero.

“We are amongst the few who don’t like playing Playstation. We prefer to talk about other things and take our minds away from the field.”

The midfielder also explained the different approaches of the squad’s two eldest members, Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci.

“Chiellini and Bonucci are both leaders, each in a different way. Giorgio is more of a family man, whilst Leo is more severe. But they have an exceptional charisma.

“They know how to help those who make mistakes, to incite at the right time, to show combativeness and loyalty and to suffer. Most importantly, they never give up.”