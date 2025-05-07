Despite their recent exploits with Juventus and Inter, Lilian Thuram insists his boys still have a long way to go to cement a place amongst the greats.

The retired defender enjoyed an elusive career, representing the likes of Parma, Juventus and Barcelona, as well as the French national team. His brace against Croatia in the semi-final of the 98 World Cup remains one of the most iconic achievements in French football history.

The Thuram Dynasty lives on

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

The Thuram dynasty has been extended thanks to Lilian’s two sons, Marcus and Khephren, who currently play for Inter and Juventus, respectively.

The Nerazzurri striker has already won the Scudetto title along with other trophies under the guidance of Simone Inzaghi. Moreover, he produced an influential display on Tuesday, helping Inter prevail over Barcelona in an epic battle in the Champions League semi-final.

Meanwhile, Khephren has been one of the few bright lights in a largely disappointing campaign for Juventus. He has been described as the club’s only good signing from last summer.

Lilian Thuram weighs in on Marcus & Khephren

Nevertheless, Lilian Thuram wants his children to keep their feet on the ground, so he insists they have yet to become phenomenal stars.

“Do I have two phenomenal children? No, they’re not phenomenal,” said the 53-year-old while answering his former Juventus manager Fabio Capello during an appearance on Sky Sport Italia (via IlBianconero).

“They always have to improve and always work hard. Every time someone in the domain tells me something that my son can improve, I’ll transmit the message. I’ll tell him ‘I talked to the coach and he told me you are good but you have to do better…’ and then he’ll take note.

“Maybe the talent they have is that of listening and knowing that you improve by listening to those around you,” concluded Thuram.