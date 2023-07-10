Juventus Women Coppa Italia
Club News

Photo – 11 Juventus Women stars to take part in 2023 World Cup

July 10, 2023 - 1:00 pm

Between July 20 and August 20, Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women World Cup. As was the case in the men’s World Cup last year, Juventus will be well-represented.

The official Juventus Women Twitter account posted a photo revealing the names of the 11 players who will represent the club on the biggest international stage.

Italy will feature seven Bianconere stars in the shape of Cristiana Girelli, Barbara Bonansea, Sofia Cantore, Arianna Caruso, Martina Lenzini, Cecilia Salvai and Lisa Boattin.

The other four Juventus stars taking part in the tournament are Julia Grosso (Canada), Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands), Linda Sembrant (Sweden) and Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (France).

Avatar

You Might Also Like

Allegri

Ex-Livorno president says Allegri never considered other offers, has high hopes for Juventus youngsters

July 10, 2023
Milinkovic-Savic

Report: Blow for Juventus as Milinkovic-Savic accepts lucrative offer from Saudi Pro League

July 10, 2023
sarri and allegri

Allegri and Sarri in a tug-of-war for young Juventus midfielder

July 10, 2023

No Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.