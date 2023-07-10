Photo – 11 Juventus Women stars to take part in 2023 World Cup

Between July 20 and August 20, Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women World Cup. As was the case in the men’s World Cup last year, Juventus will be well-represented.

The official Juventus Women Twitter account posted a photo revealing the names of the 11 players who will represent the club on the biggest international stage.

Italy will feature seven Bianconere stars in the shape of Cristiana Girelli, Barbara Bonansea, Sofia Cantore, Arianna Caruso, Martina Lenzini, Cecilia Salvai and Lisa Boattin.

The other four Juventus stars taking part in the tournament are Julia Grosso (Canada), Lineth Beerensteyn (Netherlands), Linda Sembrant (Sweden) and Pauline Peyraud-Magnin (France).