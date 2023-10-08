In a light-hearted social media post, Juventus defender Gleison Bremer apologized to club icon Giorgio Chiellini for stealing his signature head bandage.

During last night’s 2-0 win over Torino, the Brazilian defender ate a boot in the face courtesy of his teammate Moise Kean. This forced him to don a bandage for the rest of the match.

This scene reminded the fans of Chiellini who often had to sport a bandage after colliding either with an opponent or a teammate.

Therefore, Bremer acknowledged the situation with a funny post on Instagram.