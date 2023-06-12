Photo – De Sicglio pays tribute to Berlusconi: “I was lucky enough to know you in person”

Juventus fullback Mattia De Sciglio pays homage to Monza owner and legendary Milan president Silvio Berlusconi who passed away on Monday aged 86.

The 30-year-old is a Rossoneri youth product who rose through the ranks to become a member of the senior squad during Berlusconi’s later years in charge at Milanello.

De Sciglio – who’s currently nursing a devastating ACL injury that will keep him out until 2024 – sent a heartfelt message to the former Italy prime minister.

“I was lucky enough to know you in person and to have you as President,” posted the fullback on his personal Twitter account.

“I discovered a brilliant, ironic and determined man. A man who brought his team among the biggest in the world thanks to his passion. I will remember you with great affection.”