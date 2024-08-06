Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic was in Paris to support his compatriot Novak Djokovic in the final of the Olympic tournament.

The 37-year-old prevailed in the much-anticipated finale of the men’s tennis tournament, beating Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 7-6 to earn the gold medal much to the delight of the Serbian people.

For his part, Vlahovic joined his countryman’s post-match celebrations, singing and dancing alongside the iconic star.

Djokovic had visited the Allianz Stadium last season to support Vlahovic in the Old Lady’s encounter against Cagliari.