Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic was in Paris to support his compatriot Novak Djokovic in the final of the Olympic tournament.
The 37-year-old prevailed in the much-anticipated finale of the men’s tennis tournament, beating Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 7-6 to earn the gold medal much to the delight of the Serbian people.
For his part, Vlahovic joined his countryman’s post-match celebrations, singing and dancing alongside the iconic star.
Djokovic had visited the Allianz Stadium last season to support Vlahovic in the Old Lady’s encounter against Cagliari.
Vlahovic celebrating with Djokovic after winning Gold at the Olympics 🥇🇷🇸pic.twitter.com/nBmfMxwm8u
— Italian Football TV (@IFTVofficial) August 6, 2024
