The official Juventus X account posted the names of the 20 players who received a call-up for the trip to Lecce.

Sadly for Max Allegri, he will have to do without Federico Chiesa and Adrien Rabiot. The duo made their respective returns against Sassuolo on Tuesday but have now sustained fresh knocks. Moise Kean and Mattia De Sciglio remain unavailable.

The Bianconeri will turn to Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz to lead them to victory on Sunday night, which would place them on top of the Serie A standings.