Juventus celebrate the 22nd anniversary of May 5th, 2002, the day that saw them usurp arch-rivals Inter to win the Scudetto title in the final round of the season.

The Nerazzurri only needed a victory over Lazio to end their Serie A drought, but Ronaldo and company succumbed to a shocking 2-4 defeat at the Stadio Olimpico, despite taking the lead twice.

Simultaneously, the Bianconeri secured a win over Udinese thanks to two early goals from Alessandro Del Piero and David Trezeguet.

This Scudetto triumph remains one of the fondest memories for the Old Lady’s supporters due to the dramatic circumstances.

The club’s official X account looked back on the day, describing it as “unforgettable”.