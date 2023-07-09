Club News

Photo – Juventus remember Gianluca Vialli on his birthday: “Always in our hearts”

July 9, 2023 - 2:30 pm

On the 6th of January 2023, football lost a true icon when Gianluca Vialli tragically passed away following a long bout with cancer.

The legendary Juventus striker and captain would have turned 59 on Sunday, so the club’s official Twitter account paid tribute to the departed star with a brief yet touching message:

#BornOnThisDay, and always in our hearts, our former captain Gianluca Vialli”

The late great joined the Bianconeri in 1992 following an unforgettable stint at Sampdoria. He left the club four years later after lifting the Champions League trophy at the Olimpico Stadium in Rome.

