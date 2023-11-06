As we all know, Fiorentina fans despise Juventus with a passion. However, their actions often cross the red lines. Their most infamous recurring act is undoubtedly celebrating the Heysel disaster which cost the lives of 39 Bianconeri supporters in 1985.

Even last night, some Viola fans held Liverpool scarfs to taunt their Juventus counterparts.

Nevertheless, the Old Lady’s ultras took the high road, showing their support their support to the Tuscan region that was dramatically affected by the floods in recent days.

“We are not like you. We stand by the suffering Tuscany,” read two banners held by Juventus ultras during last night’s 1-0 at the Artemio Franchi Stadium.