Photo – Juventus Women send best wishes for Bonansea on 32nd birthday

June 13, 2023 - 2:00 pm

On Tuesday, Barbara Bonansea is celebrating her 32nd birthday. The official Juventus Women Twitter account sent the attacker its best wishes.

After representing Torino and Brescia, the Italian star has been a pillar for the Bianconere since the women’s team was founded in 2017.

She won five Scudetti in a row after joining Juventus before missing out on the league title this season.

Nevertheless, Bonansea avenged herself against Roma by scoring the injury-time winner in the Coppa Italia final.

