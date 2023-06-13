Photo – Juventus Women send best wishes for Bonansea on 32nd birthday

On Tuesday, Barbara Bonansea is celebrating her 32nd birthday. The official Juventus Women Twitter account sent the attacker its best wishes.
After representing Torino and Brescia, the Italian star has been a pillar for the Bianconere since the women’s team was founded in 2017.
She won five Scudetti in a row after joining Juventus before missing out on the league title this season.
Nevertheless, Bonansea avenged herself against Roma by scoring the injury-time winner in the Coppa Italia final.
Wishing the best of birthdays to our Coppa match-winner, @barbarabonansea! 🥳🎂 pic.twitter.com/hQq9Rw228N
— Juventus Women (@JuventusFCWomen) June 13, 2023
