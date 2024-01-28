Juventus striker Arkadiusz Milik apologized for his gaffe against Empoli which cost his team two valuable points in the title race.

The Pole committed a rash challenge on Alberto Cerri which earned him his marching orders following a VAR review, leaving his team with a man down for the vast majority of the match which ended 1-1.

In the aftermath, the 29-year-old asked the fans for forgiveness in a post on his Instagram account.

“I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to put my teammates in trouble,” wrote the Poland international.

“It wasn’t my intention. So I ask for forgiveness. Forza Juve”