Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic joins a star-studded attack in the Best XI lineup from Serie A Round 26.

The Serbian led the Bianconeri towards victory over Frosinone with a personal brace and a last-minute assist for Daniele Rugani’s winner.

The formation also includes Inter captain Lautaro Martinez who scored a brace himself in his team’s 4-0 hammering of Lecce, and Roma star Paulo Dybala who completed a stunning hattrick against Torino.

The lineup also included Nerazzurri duo Davide Frattesi and Stefan de Vrij, as well as Fiorentina stars Jack Bonaventura and Michael Kayode.