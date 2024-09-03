Following the encounter between Juventus and Roma on Sunday night, Kenan Yildiz took the opportunity to salute his Biancoceri predecessor Paulo Dybala.

The official Lega Serie A X account edited the photo that has been circulating online over the past 24 hours or so, giving it an iconic edit (including removing Mattia Perin from the background).

This has been described as a passing of the torch moment between the Argentine who donned the iconic Juventus Number 10 jersey between 2017 and 2022, and the Turkish teenager who has only recently inherited it.