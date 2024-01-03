Arthur Melo has been considered a flop during his time at Juventus, according to many football followers who have tracked the Brazilian since his move from Barcelona to the Allianz Stadium.

During the previous season, he went on loan to Liverpool but couldn’t play due to a long-term injury. Despite his injury woes, Fiorentina took him on loan in the last transfer window, and he is now having a standout season with the Florence club.

Surprisingly, Arthur has not suffered a major injury during his time at Fiorentina, a contrast to his frequent setbacks at Juventus.

There’s speculation about whether the Bianconeri system may have contributed to his constant injury struggles. Arthur’s physiotherapist, Adrian Martinez Castro, seemed to indirectly criticise Juventus coach Allegri, who is known for a more defensive coaching style.

Martinez Castro said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Right from the start he was a fundamental figure, especially for the relationship of trust that was established. Arthur needed two things after his latest experiences, that is, minutes and trust. With him he certainly plays in a better way than with a team that always plays defense. The other coaches have always conditioned him and never given him continuity, but with Italiano none of this.”

Juve FC Says

Arthur’s return to fitness is something to be happy about, and we do not need to respond to his therapist.

His return to form means we now have one player to help us raise funds in the summer when he leaves.