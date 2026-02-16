After unfairly receiving his marching orders against Inter, Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu will be slapped with a one-match ban, unless the FIGC president personally intervenes.

The Frenchman was first booked for a challenge on Nicolo Barella, which many considered to be excessive. Ten minutes later, he was sent off for a non-existent foul in one of the most scandulous refereeing decisions in recent memory.

Match official Federico La Penna thought that the 25-year-old had blocked Alessandro Bastoni’s run, but replays showed that the Inter defender had mischievously dived, in a blatant simulation act that should have resulted in a second booking for the latter.

Pierre Kalulu will receive a one-match ban

Despite their valiant effort, 10-man Juventus ended up suffering a 2-3 defeat due to Piotr Zielinski’s late winner.

To add insult to injury, Kalulu’s red card cannot be overturned, as the regulations do not allow video reviews for second bookings.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Therefore, the sports judge is expected to confirm the French defender’s one-match ban on Tuesday, which will see him skip Saturday’s Serie A contest against Como.

Nevertheless, La Gazzetta dello Sport identifies one last resort to avoid this further injustice.

As the pink newspaper explains, the FIGC president, Gabriele Gravin, has the authority to grant a player a special pardon.

Will Gabriele Gravina intervene on Kalulu’s behalf?

Gravina had last used this authority in 2023 to overturn Romelu Lukaku’s suspension. Ironically, this also stemmed from an unsavoury incident that occurred in the Derby d’Italia.

At the time, Lukaku was an Inter player, and he received racial insults from a section of Juventus supporters while converting a spot-kick during a Coppa Italia semi-final tie.

The match official then handed the Belgian striker a second booking for shushing the Bianconeri supporters during his celebration, so Gravina decided to grant the player this special pardon, allowing him to take part in the second leg against Juventus.

Nevertheless, the source believes that this scenario is unlikely to be replicated in Kalulu’s case, so the Juventus defender will most probably be ruled out of the Como game.