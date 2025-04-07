Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu admitted he’d like to stay at the club beyond his current loan spell.

The 24-year-old was poached by Milan in the summer of 2020 after attracting the attention of the club’s scouts during his early-career years at Lyon.

The versatile defender had his highs and lows during his four years at Milanello. Last season, he endured several injury problems, so he became surplus to requirements.

Although he wasn’t exactly Juve’s first choice, Kalulu ended up sealing a loan move to Turin with an option to buy.

The overall cost of the operation would be between 17 and 20 million euros (depending on bonuses). Hence, the Frenchman has been identified as one of Cristiano Giuntoli’s best coups from last summer.

Kalulu once again displayed his prowess on Sunday night, pulling off a string of vital interventions at the back during the 1-1 draw against Roma. The Milan loaned-out star was one of Igor Tudor’s best players on the pitch, albeit he lost track of Eldor Shomurodov on the equaliser.

(Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

After the contest, Kalulu admitted he’d like to play his football at Juventus next season, even though he remains primarily focused on finishing the season on a high.

“To be honest, I don’t look at social media much. We’re all professionals, and we know when we’ve played well or badly,” said the defender during his pre-match press conference via IlBianconero.

“If you start looking too much, you risk hurting yourself and it doesn’t help you manage your ego. In the end, I’m happy about my situation.

“Little changes for me, I’m paid until June,” laughs Kalulu. “So I’d say that if something were to happen after June, I’d be happy”.

Kalulu also explained why playing with three at the back can be more demanding.

“You have to give a lot on a physical level in this system. There are positive aspects that push you to give even more, especially when you see a teammate win two duels: it gives you energy and motivates you to do better.

“Then, personally, you know, I think that football is always a question of adjusting, but it all depends on how you interpret it. And from this point of view, I feel good, I feel like I can give my contribution”.