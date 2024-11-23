Pierre Kalulu reflected positively on the 0-0 draw between Juventus and AC Milan, suggesting that while it wasn’t the ideal result, it was still valuable given the quality of the opposition. The stalemate ensures Juventus remain unbeaten in Serie A, while Milan’s title hopes continue to face challenges as they drop more points.

The game highlighted Juve’s defensive resilience against a Milan side that has already secured big wins over Inter Milan and Real Madrid this season. Despite their earlier form, Milan could not find a way past Juventus’ organised backline. From the Bianconeri’s perspective, the result can be seen as a hard-fought point gained, though Milan may view it as two points dropped in their pursuit of the Serie A crown.

Kalulu, currently on loan, acknowledged the significance of the result. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he remarked: “Important point, against a quality opponent. We could have done more to win, but it was away, and when we don’t lose it’s good to advance.” He further noted the unique atmosphere of playing in a stadium with such history and prestige, adding: “It’s not a game like the others, there’s always an extra emotion. I have to be a professional, but in this stadium it’s something different.”

For Juventus, the match was another demonstration of their ability to compete against top teams, even as they aim to fine-tune their offensive capabilities. With key players stepping up defensively, they managed to keep Milan at bay, though the need for more consistent wins becomes increasingly critical as the season progresses.

As Serie A continues, the pressure mounts for both clubs. Juventus will take confidence from their unbeaten run, but they understand that victories, not draws, are essential to close the gap at the top of the standings. Milan, meanwhile, will need to regroup quickly if they are to remain serious title contenders.