In a candid conversation on Juventus’ debut podcast Small Talk, defender Pierre Kalulu peeled back the layers on his career-defining choices, toughest adversaries, and high-stakes European nights. The Frenchman, now anchoring Juventus’ backline, didn’t mince words when reflecting on his journey from Lyon’s academy to Serie A glory.
As reported by Football-Italia, Kalulu’s leap to AC Milan in 2020 wasn’t just a football decision—it was a life-altering gamble. “I needed a club to grow, and Milan felt right,” he admitted. But the move hinged on an unlikely mentor: French basketball icon Tony Parker. A late-night gaming session turned surreal when Kalulu’s phone buzzed with a U.S. number. “I ignored it, thinking it was spam,” he laughed. Minutes later, a text confirmed Parker’s impending call. “We talked risks, courage, and Milan’s project. That chat sealed it—I couldn’t sleep, but I knew I’d regret staying in my comfort zone.”
The defender’s Milan stint peaked with the 2021-22 title, but it came with battles. When asked about Serie A’s most daunting striker, Kalulu’s answer was immediate: “Victor Osimhen. His physicality, movement—he’s relentless.” The Nigerian’s blend of speed and aerial prowess left a mark, even as Kalulu’s Milan edged Napoli in that title race.
Now in Turin, Kalulu had embraced Juventus’ rebuild under previous manager Thiago Motta. Reflecting on December’s Champions League clash with Manchester City, he offered a tactful critique: “They’re world-class, but we felt they didn’t match our hunger that night.” While stopping short of outright criticism, his remark hinted at City’s uncharacteristic drop in intensity during the group-stage encounter.
Since arriving on an initial loan (with a €20 million obligation), Kalulu has slotted seamlessly into Juventus’ defence, balancing composure with tactical flexibility. His journey—from Lyon’s reserves to Scudetto winner and now Bianconeri regular—mirrors a career built on bold leaps. “Every decision felt like a crossroads,” he mused. “But without risks, there’s no growth.”
As Juventus eye a return to Europe’s elite, Kalulu’s blend of grit and insight offers a blueprint for their revival—one forged through tough choices, tougher opponents, and the occasional nudge from a basketball legend.
