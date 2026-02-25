Footballers are subjected to intense scrutiny in the modern game. Social media has provided supporters and critics with immediate access to players, often resulting in abuse and harsh judgement.

This environment has contributed to numerous instances of racial abuse and public criticism after matches. Some individuals send direct messages to players, while others use different platforms to vent frustration. Although there are occasions when players receive praise, negative reactions often dominate the conversation.

Supporters are quick to celebrate strong performances. Equally, they can be swift in condemning displays that fall below expectations. Experienced professionals understand the importance of maintaining perspective in such circumstances.

The Reality of Modern Criticism

Many seasoned players recognise that public opinion can shift rapidly. The same supporters who applaud a standout performance may criticise the next one. As a result, relying too heavily on external validation can be damaging.

Fans remain loyal to their club above all else. Their commitment is typically directed towards the team as a collective rather than any individual player. That distinction is something professionals must learn to accept.

Developing resilience has therefore become an essential part of a footballer’s career. Managing criticism effectively can help maintain focus and performance levels.

Pierre Kalulu (Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Kalulu’s Perspective

Pierre Kalulu has spoken openly about how he approaches criticism. He has adopted a measured mindset, recognising that online reactions are often emotional and short-lived.

As reported by Il Bianconero, he said, “I was a fan myself, and I know how criticism works. In the moment, there’s frustration, you vent it on social media, and then you go to sleep. Even if they criticize you as a person, it shouldn’t be taken personally. I always tell myself that if I don’t want to read certain things, I shouldn’t go on social media, even when things are going well. I don’t need just any user telling me whether I played well or not.”

Kalulu’s comments reflect a pragmatic approach. By distancing himself from online reactions, he ensures that his confidence and self-assessment are not dictated by fluctuating public opinion.