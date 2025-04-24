Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu was disappointed with the team’s showing after suffering a 0-1 defeat in Parma.
The Bianconeri were riding some momentum after gaining seven out of nine possible points in their first outings under Igor Tudor, but it all came undone at the Ennio Tardini.
The visitors lacked the pace and determination required to cause damage upfront, so Mateo Pellegrino’s first-half header was enough to earn the Crociati three invaluable points in their bid to avoid relegation.
While the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Randal Kolo Muani and Lloyd Kelly were all disappointing, Kalulu was arguably the best Juventus player on the pitch.
Starting as a right centre-back, the Frenchman looked solid at the back, and also made some daring runs deep into the opposition half.
But despite his decent showing, the defender was naturally disappointed in his team’s overall display, noting that the team lacked some ‘nastiness’.
“We have to have more ‘nastiness’ in both offensive and defensive areas and win more duels, we have to do more,” said the 24-year-old in his post-match interview via the official Juventus website.
“We will have to review the game and analyse it well. We lost the chance to climb the table, every game until the end will be important. Every point will be crucial between now and the end of the season.”
Kalulu joined Juventus last summer on loan from Milan, but the Bianconceri are adamant about activating their option to buy him at the end of the season. This operation will cost them another 14.5 million (having already paid 3.5 million as loan fees). The add-ons could raise the overall cost to 20 million.
The defender has made 26 appearances across all competitions, scoring a single goal in the process.
