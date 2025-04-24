PARMA, ITALY - APRIL 23: Pierre Kalulu of Juventus shows his dejection during the Serie A match between Parma and Juventus at Stadio Ennio Tardini on April 23, 2025 in Parma, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Juventus defender Pierre Kalulu was disappointed with the team’s showing after suffering a 0-1 defeat in Parma.

The Bianconeri were riding some momentum after gaining seven out of nine possible points in their first outings under Igor Tudor, but it all came undone at the Ennio Tardini.

The visitors lacked the pace and determination required to cause damage upfront, so Mateo Pellegrino’s first-half header was enough to earn the Crociati three invaluable points in their bid to avoid relegation.

While the likes of Dusan Vlahovic, Randal Kolo Muani and Lloyd Kelly were all disappointing, Kalulu was arguably the best Juventus player on the pitch.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Starting as a right centre-back, the Frenchman looked solid at the back, and also made some daring runs deep into the opposition half.

But despite his decent showing, the defender was naturally disappointed in his team’s overall display, noting that the team lacked some ‘nastiness’.