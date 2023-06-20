Pimenta not giving much away about the future of Verratti as Juventus circle

Juventus has reportedly expressed interest in acquiring the services of Marco Verratti, amid ongoing speculation surrounding the midfielder’s potential departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The previous season proved to be challenging for PSG, as notable incidents involving their star players Lionel Messi and Neymar drew negative attention and left Verratti discontented.

Having spent the majority of his professional career at PSG, Verratti may now be considering a return to the Italian top flight, where he has yet to ply his trade.

Juve’s interest in the midfielder remains, as they would be eager to secure his signature should an opportunity arise for him to join a Serie A club.

Given the current summer transfer window, it presents a favourable time for Verratti to contemplate his future options. However, when questioned about the matter, his agent Rafaela Pimenta provided little insight, leaving much to speculation.

She said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Can Verratti return to Italy? He wears the national team shirt. It’s impossible to be more Italian than that. Now he’s on vacation, then we’ll see.”

Juve FC Says

Pimenta may have given nothing away in her comments, but that should not stop us from making a move for the midfielder.

It would be hard because PSG is not a selling club and does not need to offload him to do well financially.

However, we have to be attentive to movements around him so we can know when he is available for transfer.