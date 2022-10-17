Pimenta reveals how Pogba was anxious for Juventus return, sheds light on recent troubles

Following the passing of super-agent Mino Raiola earlier this year, his close collaborator Rafaela Pimenta has rose to the limelight, becoming the main face of the agency.

Nonetheless, the Brazilian lawyer had always been an important figure in the lives of several players, including Paul Pogba, who considers her as family (at least the good part).

In a recent interview, the agent spoke about the Frenchman’s return to Juventus, revealing how anxious he was ahead of the free transfer which ultimately took place in July.

Unfortunately, the 29-year-old has been dealing with issues on and off the pitch. Between a meniscus injury that was initially badly treated and an extortion case that recently emerged to the scene, the midfielder has been unable to catch a break.

However, Pimenta reassures that Pogba is now in a better state as he prepares to make his return to the pitch.

“When Paul finally decided to get help, he improved the situation and understood that there was a solution,” said the Brazilian in an interview with Tuttosport via Calciomercato.

“It’s in the hands of the lawyers now. Paul has now done everything he had to do. Maybe he could have told me before but I understand.

“It’s not easy to talk about these things and you often try to solve it on your own, because you feel ashamed and afraid.

“Now he’s enthusiastic. Paul has a great ability to overcome difficulties with incredible strength and great positivity. He has recently told me that he doesn’t want to think about anything else but his recovery.

“Since leaving Juventus he has always watched Juventus matches, suffering and exulting for them.”

“Last summer, he was almost obsessive with his return to the club. He couldn’t wait to close the deal. He kept asking me ‘When am I going to Juve? When do I go to Juve?’ He was charged as hell. Weeks gone by like this.”