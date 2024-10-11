Teun Koopmeiners is sidelined with a rib injury, and while it’s clear he’ll be out for some time, the exact duration remains uncertain.

Since joining Juventus at the start of this season, Koopmeiners has been an important part of the team, and the Bianconeri are pleased with his performances so far.

Juventus, one of the clubs expected to challenge for the Scudetto and perform well in other competitions this season, will miss Koopmeiners’ contributions in the coming weeks. According to FIGC anti-doping commission president Pino Capua, the rib injury does not have a specific treatment and will need to heal naturally, a process that could take up to a month.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“There is no cure, we just have to wait for nature to take its course. It is clear that for a footballer the rib is fundamental, it is at risk of trauma and stress. Recovery times are usually around a month. But at the moment we cannot give certain times”.

Juve FC Says

Koopmeiners has been a key player for us, and it is important that we allow him to make a full recovery before involving him in our games again.