Carlo Pinsoglio has signed a new contract with Juventus, extending his stay at the club until 2026.

Although the goalkeeper has rarely featured for Juve since returning from a loan spell in 2017, he has consistently served as their third-choice keeper.

At 34, Pinsoglio remains an important presence in the dressing room, beloved by both players and staff at Juventus.

He has worked under several managers at the Allianz Stadium, and current manager Thiago Motta has agreed to keep him as part of the goalkeeping squad.

While Juve may need to call on him this season, it would likely be in an emergency, given his position as the third-choice goalkeeper.

Nonetheless, the Bianconeri have secured his future, with Pinsoglio signing a new contract that runs until the summer of 2026.

After penning the new deal, he sent a message to the fans in a video posted on the club’s X account:

“Juventus fans, I am very happy to have signed another year with this wonderful family, Forza Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

Pinsoglio is a lovely character even though we do not see him on the pitch very often and it is great for him to remain in our group.