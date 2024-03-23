Juventus third-choice goalkeeper Carlo Pinsoglio will reportedly pen a new deal in the coming days or weeks.

At the moment, all three of the club’s first-team custodians are running on contracts expiring in 2025.

But while the future of Wojciech Szczesny and Mattia Perin remains uncertain, Pinsoglio appears destined to remain in Turin.

According to Tuttosport via IlBianconero, the 34-year-old has reached an agreement with the management to extend his contract until 2026.

As the source explains, Juventus have two main reasons to maintain the services of the Italian shot-stopper.

First, we’re talking about one of the most beloved players at the club, whether among his teammates or the supporters thanks to the positive energy he transmits and his broad smile.

Juventus fans would remember Pinsoglio’s booming voice during the Covid-19 pandemic when he acted as his teammate’s Number one supporter in the absence of the crowds in the stands.

The second reason is his status as a Juventus youth product. Therefore, he wouldn’t command an extra spot in the Champions League list next season (that is if the club manages to qualify for the next edition).

The shot-stopper started his career with the Bianconeri and then went to represent a host of Serie B clubs on loan.

Nevertheless, he’s been an immovable part of Juve’s squad since 2017.