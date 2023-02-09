Pinto confirms Juventus target has not signed a new deal

Juventus has an interest in Chris Smalling and as the days pass, it seems he could realistically leave AS Roma at the end of this season.

The Englishman is out of contract in the summer and the Giallorossi have still not convinced him to extend his current deal with them.

Juve is watching on the sidelines as he keeps playing without a new deal, knowing he could be in black and white next term.

Roma’s General Manager Tiago Pinto has been a busy man in the last few weeks and has given an update on the future of the former Manchester United player.

He admits they are still waiting for a decision from Smalling and says the defender has time to decide when he will extend his contract at the club.

Pinto said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“He has the right until May to decide what to do, we have contacts with the Smalling agent to continue together, but I think everyone understands that the market is over today and we have time to fix things, without forgetting that the word belongs to the player. It’s not just our responsibility, they were all clear because the idea is to continue together, let’s see what will happen.”

Juve FC Says

Smalling is an accomplished defender and in many ways, resembles a player that Max Allegri would love to work with.

The defender has been one of the finest players in his position since he moved to Serie A and will bring so much experience to our dressing room.

Now is the best time to start speaking to his entourage if we are serious about adding him to our squad.