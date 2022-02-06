Pinto defends his Zaniolo comments amidst interest from Juventus

AS Roma director Tiago Pinto is probably the most honest man in the league now after he admitted Nicolo Zaniolo might leave their club amidst interest from Juventus.

The attacker has been the subject of interest from the Bianconeri as he continues to shine in Rome.

He has a contract with them until 2024, but in football that is not enough guarantee.

Pinto was attacked after he appeared to open the door for his summer exit, but he insists if Lionel Messi can leave Barcelona, anyone can dump their present employer.

He said via Football Italia: “I cannot deny I was surprised by all this noise around Zaniolo. After all, we are in an era where Messi left Barcelona, so nobody can guarantee anything,” Tiago Pinto told DAZN.

“Zaniolo is one of the main players at Roma, he has a contract until 2024. I am here to learn, but it’s a situation I just don’t understand. I am glad the fans did not twist my words the way the media did. I won’t talk about Zaniolo anymore.”

Juve FC Says

In football, there are no guarantees that a footballer would stay loyal anymore.

As long as there is a club bigger than you and can pay your player more, he could leave.

Pinto is being honest, but as they say, “the truth is bitter”.

Juve could already have started background work to land the Azzurri star, and Pinto knows he would be powerless to stop the attacker if he asks to leave and refuses to sign a new deal.