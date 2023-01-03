Pinto responds to the lack of progress in Zaniolo talks amidst Juventus interest

Juventus wants to add Nicolo Zaniolo to their squad and that should be a big enough threat to force AS Roma to hand him a new deal.

The Azzurri star has been one of the finest attackers in Serie A over the years and continues to deliver top-level performances for Roma.

He helped them to win the last Europa Conference League and has been pivotal to their progress this season.

Yet the Giallorossi are not hurrying to get him on a new deal, with 18 months left on his current agreement with them.

Their director, Tiago Pinto, has now been asked about the talks and he said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“There is no hurry, as his agent also said, now we only think about the field. We have a good dialogue with Nicolò and his entourage. There will be moments to confront us. In the end I don’t think there will be any problems”.

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo will be a good player to sign, however, we have struggled with technical players very often under Max Allegri and that might make him not want to join us.

Zaniolo seems to be a brilliant but overly flashy player with so much hype around him.

If we want him, we must act fast, but our reluctance suggests he is not such a key target.