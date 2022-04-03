Pioli admits he will watch Juventus v Inter Milan as the title race heats up

AC Milan manager, Stefano Pioli has admitted he will watch Juventus’ match against Inter Milan this evening, although he believes his side just needs to focus on themselves.

Milan currently leads the standings and they are hopeful they will end the campaign with the league title.

However, several clubs have been top of the standings in this campaign as inconsistency has plagued all the title challengers at some point this season.

There are so many more points to play for and AC Milan will face Bologna tomorrow after Juve and Inter have faced each other.

While they prepare for their game, Pioli admits he would watch the Derby D’Italia, but insists they have to still focus on their matches.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb: “I will definitely watch it, but very detached because what we do tomorrow counts and not so much anymore. what others do. Can the team be affected by today’s results? No, it doesn’t have to. What matters is trying to win our race and we know how to do it.”

Juve FC Says

Juventus is a threat to every top club in Serie A and they will watch our match against Inter Milan.

This is because they know if we win that game, we will be right back in the title race, which means it will be a nervy end to the season.