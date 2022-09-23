Pioli does not expect Juventus to be stronger opponents than Empoli

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli has refused to focus on his team’s match against Juventus after the international break and says the game would be even.

Milan is on course to defend their league title, but these are early days and anything can still happen.

They have not started badly, and they will hope to continue doing well after this break.

They have matches against Chelsea and Juventus after the internationals, but their first game after it is a fixture with Empoli.

Observers seem to overlook Empoli, and they are focused on the games against the top opponents.

However, Pioli insists beating Gli Azzurri will be harder than facing Chelsea and Juve because the top teams are evenly matched with his side.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I understand the expectations but the most difficult match will certainly be Empoli: I don’t want to get my hands on but I will find the players two days before the match and Empoli’s challenge is very delicate. Juve and Chelsea are direct clashes but we have a level high and we are a strong team, we must find continuity of results to compete. If we keep to our levels, the challenges with Chelsea are within our reach. “

Juve FC Says

Pioli is smart with his response to the question, and he is doing the right thing.

Milan’s next game is against Empoli and their focus should be on earning all the points from that fixture before the succeeding ones.