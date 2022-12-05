Pioli insists Juventus has the quality to thrive

AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli insists he was surprised Juventus was underperforming at the start of the season because they have a quality squad.

The Bianconeri underachieved when the campaign started and it seemed it will be the same story as last season when they only managed to finish inside the top four.

However, Max Allegri has worked his magic after being on the brink of getting sacked and now Juve is one of the clubs to watch after winning six consecutive league games before the World Cup break.

The Bianconeri are now just 10 points away from the top in 3rd position and the clubs above them are worried about what they could eventually achieve.

Speaking on their form, Pioli said via Tuttojuve:

“I was amazed when he was sincerely behind. The Juve squad is among the best in the league. They made a great ascent and without important players such as Chiesa and Di Maria. The championship level is rising, the big ones are improving but the others too. When you go to play in Verona, in Turin, in Sassuolo it is not easy.”

Juve FC Says

We remain the biggest club in Serie A and have only suffered from poor form for several months.

As we continue to win games, clubs will hardly be surprised if we beat Napoli to the league title eventually at the end of the term.

The Partenopei know we are the opponent they must be afraid of the most right now.