AC Milan manager Stefano Pioli is fully aware of the challenge that awaits his team in their upcoming match against Juventus and emphasises that they are well-prepared for whatever the Bianconeri may bring to the table.

Juventus has maintained its status as one of Italy’s top clubs for decades, while Milan has also enjoyed periods of dominance in the past. Both clubs boast rich histories and share the common objective of winning and securing a top position in the league standings as they vie for the league title.

In this clash, the ultimate outcome is likely to hinge on which team possesses the stronger desire to emerge victorious.

In his pre-match comments, Pioli acknowledges that Juventus will pull out all the stops to secure a win and assures that his team is ready to handle any challenges that may arise during the game.

He explains, as quoted by Football Italia:

“I think that would change something for them and for us. If two centre-forwards like Milik and Vlahovic play, they would probably keep their defence a bit tighter to send play down the wings. We prepared for both situations, regardless.

“We also took into consideration how Juventus approach set plays. We are a little disadvantaged when it comes to height, but that means we must be even more concentrated and organised.

“It is not to be taken for granted that Juve will defend and counter, this is a different team to the past. Again, we have prepared for all eventualities. Naturally, if Chiesa plays, then the dynamics of Juve’s approach change completely, even though you do not win or lose a match with a single player.”

Juve FC Says

Just like Milan, we expect a dynamic performance from them, so our boys will be prepared for every situation in the fixture and to ensure that we win the game eventually.